Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. 3,145,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

