Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes $325,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,263,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

