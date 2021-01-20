Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,178,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 6,218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,945.5 days.

Shares of KCDMF stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

