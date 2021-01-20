KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.51. 6,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.