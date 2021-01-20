L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

