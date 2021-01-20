Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 57 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 52.85.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

