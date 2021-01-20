Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 540 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. 6,255,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

