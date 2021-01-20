Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Up 5.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.77. 276,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 147,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

