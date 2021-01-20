Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.47. 38,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

