Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,661 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Neogen accounts for about 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Neogen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $5,360,207. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

