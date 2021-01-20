Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Cintas makes up 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $10.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.25. 25,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day moving average of $329.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

