Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 31,131 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

