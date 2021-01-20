Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $337,000 in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,822. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

