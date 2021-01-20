Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:JKD traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $219.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.51.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

