Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

