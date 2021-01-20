Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $421,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

AEP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 114,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

