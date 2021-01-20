Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $144.60. 28,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,998. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

