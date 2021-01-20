Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 87,354 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,354 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.