Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

