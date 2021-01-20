Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.44 and its 200-day moving average is $356.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

