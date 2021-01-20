Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Bought by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1,696.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,993 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor comprises approximately 3.9% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 125.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTRPA opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

