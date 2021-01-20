Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.08.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 1,474,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.