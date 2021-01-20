Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Lipocine stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,484. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

