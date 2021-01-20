Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LQMT stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

