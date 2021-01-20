Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

