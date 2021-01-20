Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. 20,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,081. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

