LoneStar West Inc (LSI.V) (CVE:LSI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (LSI.V) (CVE:LSI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.71. LoneStar West Inc (LSI.V) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71.

About LoneStar West Inc (LSI.V) (CVE:LSI)

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.

