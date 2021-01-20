Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $53.56 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00525400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.58 or 0.03862981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013101 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

