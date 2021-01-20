Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

HomeStreet stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $800.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

