Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 458.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

