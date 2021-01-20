Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $241,000 in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chuy’s by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period.

CHUY stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

