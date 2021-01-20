Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.