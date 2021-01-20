Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $368,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

