Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.60 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

LITE opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

