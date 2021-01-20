LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USCI opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

