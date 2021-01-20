M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

