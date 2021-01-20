Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 16,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

