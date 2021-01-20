Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 30,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,689. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

