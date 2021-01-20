Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 555.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

