Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 111,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

