Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

