Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter.

UOCT stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

