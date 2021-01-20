Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 311,178 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 386.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $93,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

NSC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.84. 19,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,511. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

