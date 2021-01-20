Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $57.10 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,481 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

