Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $135,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 83.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $17.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $733.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $698.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 140.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

