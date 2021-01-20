Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,460,397 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,460,397 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $185,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 678,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,259,617. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $85.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

