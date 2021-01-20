ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.27

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 1936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ManTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ManTech International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 28.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

