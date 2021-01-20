Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 6.8%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.00. 2,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.4451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

