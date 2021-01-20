Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

