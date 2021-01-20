Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 2.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,359,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

